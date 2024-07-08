Mozambique: Hidden Debts - Those Responsible Will Face Justice, Pledges PGR

Maputo — Maputo, 7 Jul (AIM) =96 The Mozambican Attorney-General=92s Office (PGR) ha= s stressed that the out-of-court settlement reached last week with the Port= uguese Commercial Bank (BCP) and VTB of Russia does not prevent Mozambican = prosecutors from bringing to justice those responsible for contracting illi= cit debts in the first place.

The PGR was responding, on Saturday to a claim by the NGO, the Centre for D= emocracy and Development (CDD), that the out-of-court settlement damages th= e interests of the Mozambican state and protects leaders of the ruling Frel= imo Party.

At the heart of this dispute are the loans contracted in 2013 and 2014 by t= hree fraudulent Mozambican companies, Proindicus, Ematum (Mozambican Tuna C= ompany) and MAM (Mozambique Asset Management), which were all run by the se= curity service, SISE. The loans, for over two billion US dollars, were guar= anteed by the Mozambican government of the day, under the then President Ar= mando Guebuza.

Guebuza=92s finance minister, Manuel Chang, signed the guarantees, which we= re entirely illegal since they smashed through the ceiling on state guarant= ees established in the 2013 and 2014 budget laws.

Predictably, the three companies could not repay the loans and soon went ba= nkrupt, leaving the Mozambican state liable for the full amount. Thus hidde= n loans became hidden debts.

The Constitutional Council, the country=92s highest body in matters of cons= titutional law, declared the loans illegal and unconstitutional.

The CDD based its stand on the Constitutional Council ruling. =93Bearing in= mind the non-recognition of the debts, declared null and void by the Const= itutional Council, the CDD believes that the position of the government in = entering into negotiations with the creditors is contradictory and damages = the State=94, it argued.

The PGR, however, insisted that the deal with the banks does not prevent pr= osecutors from bringing to court those responsible for contracting the ille= gal debts.

The out-of-court settlement, it said, =93does not affect the actions under = way which seek to hold criminally responsible those persons, Mozambican and= foreign, whose illicit acts resulted in contracting the undeclared debts a= nd issuing the corresponding guarantees=94.

Assistant Attorney-General Angelo Matusse told a press conference last week= that the ruling by the Constitutional Council is not sufficient =93to annu= l the burden borne by the Mozambican state, and the treatment of which is i= n the hands of foreign courts, notably English ones=94.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He pointed out that the jurisdiction of the Constitutional Council does not= extend beyond the borders of Mozambique. It could not be enforced in Engli= sh courts, and the contracts signed by the Mozambican companies state that = they will be governed by English law.

Matusse thought the agreement was a good deal for Mozambique, since it redu= ced the exposure of the Mozambican state to 220 million dollars =96 84 per = cent less than the original demand from the creditor banks.

There are various criminal cases under way in connection with the hidden de= bts. Thus former Finance Minister Manuel Chang will face criminal charges o= n his return to Mozambique. Currently he is in detention in New York, await= ing trial on fraud and money laundering charges.

The government is also suing the Abu Dhabi-based group, Privinvest, for 3.1= billion dollars. The fraudulent scheme was largely the brain child of Priv= invest which spent hundreds of millions of dollars in bribing Mozambican of= ficials, including Chang, and Credit Suisse bankers. Three of these bankers= (Andrew Pearse, Detelina Subeva and Surjan Singh), who played a key role i= n negotiating the loans, confessed to an American court that they had taken= bribes from Privinvest.

Privinvest became the sole contractor for Proindicus, Ematum and MAM, and g= rossly over-invoiced the three companies for the fishing boats, patrol vess= els and other assets it sold them. An independent audit of the companies in= 2016/17 calculated the amount of over-invoicing at more than 700 million d= ollars.

A further defendant in the Mozambican case is the founder of Privinvest, th= e Lebanese billionaire Iskandar Safa. However, he will not face justice for= his role in the scandal, since he died in January this year.