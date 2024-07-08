Mozambique: 96 Sernic Arrests Two for Attempting to Kidnap Minors in Chimoio

Maputo — Maputo, 5 Jul (AIM) =96 Mozambique=92s National Criminal Investigation Serv= ice (SERNIC) has arrested two individuals for attempting to kidnap two mino= rs, in Chimoio city, capital of the central province of Manica.

According to a SERNIC spokesperson, cited by the independent paper =93O Pa= =EDs=94, there is no doubt that this was an attempt to traffic body parts a= nd human beings, and these minors were to be sold for 10 million meticais (= about 157,000 dollars, at the current exchange rate).

=93The two individuals are charged with the offence of trafficking in human= beings and the masterminds of the crime will be held responsible=94, the s= pokesperson said.

The minors used to work at Feira market, in Chimoio.

One of the victims said they had been hired to work in a field in Sussunden= ga district. However, on the way to the place where they were supposed to w= ork, they realized that there was no job.

=93When we were on our way to Sussundenga, we went to buy sugar cane, but o= ne of the persons who was with us spoke to the boss and said that he alread= y had two kids. Then the boss said that everything was fine and that the he= ads should be delivered=94, said one of the victims.

=93Then another car turned up to take us upstairs. They said it was time to= change cars. So I got suspicious and refused to get in the car, and told m= y friend not to get in either, and we started running=94, he added.

The two persons detained, now in custody, blame each other for what happene= d.

=93He came to my house and said they're going to pay me 10 million (meticai= s), five million for each person=94, said one of them.