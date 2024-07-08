Uganda: New Police Spokesperson Hits the Ground Running

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kituuma Rusoke has started work as the new police spokesperson.

Kituuma was last week appointed new police spokesperson to replace long serving Senior Commissioner of Police, Fred Enanga who was elevated to deputy director for Interpol.

Giving his inaugural address on Monday, Kituuma applauded the Inspector General of Police, Abbas Byakagaba for trusting him to lead the public relations team of the force.

"Entrusting me with this responsibility is an illustration of the trust the IGP has in me but it is also an opportunity to grow along my career path," he said.

Mentioning his experience in operations as District Police Commander and Regional Police Commander, Kituuma Rusoke said the expertise earned during this period will greatly help him in carrying out his duties in the new position.

"I am cognizant of the huge task ahead of me but I pledge to commit my effort and expertise to the expectation of the IGP, Police and the people of the republic of Uganda."

The new police spokesperson didn't forget applauding his predecessor whom he hailed for doing a great job in speaking for the force, noting that he will always seek advice from him.

" I also pledge an unwavering partnership with fourth estate which plays vital role in empowerment of citizens with information."