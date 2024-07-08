Somalia: Somali President Meets UK Ambassador, Discusses Partnership, and Congratulates New UK PM

Mogadishu, Somalia — The President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh welcomed the UK Ambassador to Somalia, Michael Nithavrianakis, at the Presidential Palace on Sunday.

The two leaders engaged in discussions aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between their nations across various sectors.

During the meeting, President Mohamud and Ambassador Nithavrianakis explored avenues for further cooperation and collaboration, building upon the existing relationship between Somalia and the United Kingdom.

The discussions were characterized by a shared commitment to fostering mutual growth and development in areas of mutual interest.

President Mohamud took the opportunity to extend his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer. The President conveyed his best wishes and expressed his eagerness to work closely with the new British government in advancing the Somalia-UK partnership.

The meeting between President Mohamud and Ambassador Nithavrianakis underscores the importance both nations place on their bilateral relationship.

It also highlights their shared vision for a prosperous and secure future, built on the foundations of mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation.