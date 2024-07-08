Somalia: Mogadishu Officials Discuss Capital Security and Commend Security Forces

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a meeting aimed at enhancing the security of the capital, Mogadishu, the Somali Police Commissioner, Brig. General Sulub Ahmed Firin, joined forces with the Governor of Banadir, Yusuf Hussein Jim'ale (Madale), who also doubles as the Mayor of Mogadishu.

The trio co-chaired the meeting, which focused on accelerating the security measures in the capital.

During the meeting, security agencies in Mogadishu provided detailed reports on the current security situation and the steps they have taken to strengthen it. The discussions revolved around the efforts to maintain peace and stability in the city, ensuring the safety of its residents.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Banadir Municipality and the commanders responsible for the security of the capital. Mayor Madale took the opportunity to commend the brave men and women who are tirelessly working to keep Mogadishu safe.

Their dedication and efforts were recognized as essential in maintaining peace and security in the capital.

The collaboration between the Somali Police Commissioner, the Governor of Banadir, and the Mayor of Mogadishu underscores the importance of a unified approach to addressing security challenges.

The meeting serves as a testament to their commitment to creating a secure environment for the residents of Mogadishu and fostering a peaceful atmosphere in the capital.