Uganda: Misunderstandings Can't Shake Rwanda-Uganda Relations, Says Ugandan Minister

Uganda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem, has stressed that relations between Rwanda and Uganda are as solid as a rock. He noted this while speaking as guest of honour at the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the Liberation of Rwanda in Kampala, at the residence of Rwanda's High Commissioner to Uganda, Joseph Rutabana.

"Let all doubters be warned that no amount of misunderstandings, or differences, between Uganda and Rwanda are lasting and [they] cannot in any form or shape shake our relationship or even shift our relationship by a millimetre," the Minister said.

While saluting the RPA led by President Paul Kagame for having stopped the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, and ensuring Rwanda's tremendous rebuild, Oryem said; "Rwanda and Uganda enjoy a solid relationship, as solid as a rock can be, and we stand committed to continue walking side by side with Rwanda in its journey."

The event, which was marked by an ecstatic audience that sang patriotic songs evoking memories of Rwanda's liberation struggle, brought together over 400 people including the Rwandan community, diplomats, and friends of Rwanda.

Oryem pointed out that the cordial relationship between the two countries existed for many years long before the creation of artificial boundaries that split communities and families.

He said Uganda is looking forward to hosting the next Uganda-Rwanda Joint Permanent Commission (JPC), after the one held in Kigali last year.

'Uganda will remain committed to the spirit of brotherhood with Rwanda in all areas of mutual interest to both our countries," he said.

Last year, the two countries' JPC was re-convened after more than 10 years with no such meetings. The two countries earlier agreed to revive the Commission during a bilateral ministerial meeting held in Kigali, in September 2022.

Rutabana thanked friends of Rwanda who played a significant role in helping the country stand where it is today, giving an example of Uganda.

"I want to recognize a few, while also asking for forgiveness for not being able to mention all who deserve it. For example, Uganda, which carried the burden of Rwanda's internal problems for so many years, and was even blamed for that," he said.

Rutabana described the relations as cordial, pointing out that the ministers of foreign affairs of the two countries last year carried out a successful eleventh session of the Uganda-Rwanda JPC in Kigali, where officials of both countries were called upon to ensure the expeditious and full implementation of decisions reached during the JPC.

"During the 11th JPC, our two Ministers exchanged views on existing Memoranda of Understanding and discussed strategic areas of cooperation, including bilateral relations, infrastructure and cross-border trade, for the mutual benefit of both countries," the High Commissioner said.

Rwanda's Liberation Day celebrations in Kampala were also attended by senior Ugandan military officers and officials who included Brig Gen Michael Kabango, the UPDF Chief of Staff who represented Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and Senior Commissioner of Police Dennis Namuwoza who represented Uganda's Inspector General of Police Abbas Byakagaba.

Others were Lt Gen Sam Kavuma, the Force Commander of the African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Maj Gen Moses Rwakitarate, the UPDF Coordinator of National Vital Assets and Strategic Installations, and Amb Micheal Katungi, the Director of External Affairs in the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).