Malawi: DPP Mulanje West MP Nthenda Launches Construction of K80m Hospital Project in His Constituency

8 July 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Mulanje West Member of Parliament, Yusuf Nthenda, has called on residents near Muliya Trading Centre to safeguard the construction materials for a new clinic.

Nthenda made this appeal during the launch of the K80 million hospital clinic project in his constituency.

He stressed that theft of project materials is a major hindrance to building durable infrastructure in the country.

Traditional Authority Juma echoed Nthenda's concerns; saying that failure to report malpractices at construction sites contributes to substandard infrastructure.

The project aims to provide the local community with accessible health services, as they currently travel long distances. The clinic is expected to be completed within 90 days.

This is not the first time for Nthenda to spearhead development projects in his constituency. He is cherished for bringing Prophet Bushiri in his constiuency who helped several Cyclone Freddy victims. Bushiri, again, constructed a K120m bridge in the constituency owing to Nthenda's excellent leadership and development consious spirit.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.