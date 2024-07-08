Malawi: Bushiri Promises K30m Contribution Towards Construction of Area 43 Police Unit in Lilongwe

Leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church (ECG) prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have committed K30 million towards the construction of a police unit in Area 43, Lilongwe where they reside.

Bushiri disclosed this today during the ground breaking ceremony of the project where deputy inspector general of the Malawi Police Service responsible for administration Happy Mkandawire is the guest of honour.

According to Bushiri security is paramount in any area for sustainable development. He has since urged the community members to unite forces and contribute different resources towards the realization of the dream which was hatched in 2017.

Also in attendance were the Lilongwe city mayor Esther Sagawa and Member of Parliament for Lilongwe city centre Alfred Jiya among others.