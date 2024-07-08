Malawi: Bushiri Promises K30m Contribution Towards Construction of Area 43 Police Unit in Lilongwe

8 July 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church (ECG) prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have committed K30 million towards the construction of a police unit in Area 43, Lilongwe where they reside.

Bushiri disclosed this today during the ground breaking ceremony of the project where deputy inspector general of the Malawi Police Service responsible for administration Happy Mkandawire is the guest of honour.

According to Bushiri security is paramount in any area for sustainable development. He has since urged the community members to unite forces and contribute different resources towards the realization of the dream which was hatched in 2017.

Also in attendance were the Lilongwe city mayor Esther Sagawa and Member of Parliament for Lilongwe city centre Alfred Jiya among others.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.