Malawi: TB Community Sputum Collection Points Excites Blantyre District Health Office

Blantyre District Environmental Health Officer, Innocent Mvula has expressed excitement over community sputum collection which has significantly improved from 75 in 2023 to 89 percent in 2024.

Mvula made the remarks in Blantyre during a media tour organized by National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Elimination Program (NTLEP).

He said the contribution of community sputum collection points to the case notification at district level hovers around between 17 and 20 per cent.

"We are making sure as a district that tuberculosis is not causing havoc among the community hence the establishment of community sputum collection points with engagement of community volunteers to help in the fight," he said.

Mvula added that the district has also made huge strides in Tb success rate with 88 per cent marching towards achieving a100 per cent cure rate.

Chairperson of Nkata Community Sputum Collection Point, Paul Sinclair said they have managed to contribute more than 40 cases since 2021 to date.

Adding that 22 have been cured while 18 are still receiving treatment.

"We sensitize the community on the signs and symptoms of Tb and assure them that the disease is curable if put on treatment," he said.

Sinclair said those with assumptive cases are taken their sputum right away from the community for tests at the hospital.

He added that they a quite number of messages shared to the community to help against the spread of the disease.