South Africa: Arms Cache, Drugs Discovered in Goodwood Apartment

A suspect who was arrested at the weekend during a routine stop and search procedure by members of the police's Flying Squad will make his first court appearance in Athlone in the Western Cape on Monday.

The suspect was discovered with an arms cache and a substantial quantity of drugs and arrested in Goodwood.

According to a statement by the South African Police Service (SAPS), vigilant Flying Squad members were drawn to a suspicious silver Ford double cab bakkie, which prompted them to stop and search the vehicle and the occupant.

The search resulted in the discovery of an unlicensed 9mm firearm, drugs and a substantial amount of cash.

The 28-year-old driver was arrested and interrogated which led the SAPS to an apartment in the Bergzicht complex, situated in Goodwood.

There a further 19 firearms of various calibers were found, including an AK47 assault rifle, a shotgun and other automatic and semi-automatic firearms, as well as an assortment of drugs valued at R3 million.

"We have reason to believe that the apartment, which is leased in the suspect's name, was never used as a residence, but rather a storing facility for the firearms and the drugs," the South African Police Service said in a statement.

"As our investigation unfolds, the possibility that more suspects can be apprehended is not excluded. The arrest of the suspect and subsequent seizure are deemed a step in the right direction to tackle gangsterism in the Province," the police said.

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile commended the members who effected the arrest and said detectives assigned to the case will dig deeper to uncover more as "this could be the tip of the iceberg" in their investigation.