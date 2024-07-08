South Africa: Seven Arrested for Being in Possession of Unlawful Firearms

Seven men, aged between 27 and 75, have been arrested for the unlawful possession of firearms in the Ekombe area, which falls under the Muden policing precinct.

The arrests were as a result of an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Umzinyathi District Task Team, together with the SAPS' National Deployment team.

"On Monday, a possible murder was prevented after information was received about a group of men that were at a homestead at Ekombe area, who were in possession of high calibre firearms.

"Police swiftly responded to the identified area and on arrival, six men were arrested after being found with an AK47 rifle, a 308 hunting rifle and three pistols all with ammunition," said the police in a statement.

The operation proceeded to a second target where there was believed to be a suspect who is in possession of unlicensed firearms.

On arrival at the identified location, one male suspect was arrested after being found in possession of an AK47 rifle and a .38 special revolver with ammunition.

All seven suspects were detained at Muden Police Station and they are expected to appear in the Greytown Magistrate Court soon.

The District Commissioner, Major General Francis Slambert, congratulated all the police members involved in bringing the perpetrators to book.