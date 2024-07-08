Ethiopia: House Puts Emphasis On Research Based Parliamentary Works, Systems

Addis Ababa — Speaker of Ethiopian House of Peoples' Representative (HPR), Tagese Chafo stressed the need for intensifying robust research to inform sound decision-making by parliamentarians.

The speaker also expressed commitment to support knowledge-based decision making by the legislatures.

The HPR convened its 4th parliamentary conference today which underscored the house's commitment to ensuring the rule of law, serving the people, and protect national interest.

In his remarks, Tagesse emphasized that the parliament is a democratic institution working for the public good.

He noted the importance of ensuring rule of law, justice, and rights while maintaining transparency and accountability.

Some 10 researches are being presented during the conference today.

The conference is a crucial step in empowering the parliamentarians to fulfill their constitutional and public responsibilities, the speaker said.

Addressing to the conference, Innovation and Technology Minister, Belete Mola on his part underscored on the digital revolution's profound impact, presenting both opportunities and challenges.

Urging the parliament to adapt and empower alongside these digital dynamics, the minister stressed that lawmaking must keep pace with the digital age to safeguard national security and interest.

Noting that parliament has a key role in crafting legislation rooted in the constitution to address the digital landscape and protect our nation, the minister emphasized the importance of empowering citizens through access and utilization of digital tools in the ongoing digitalized economy.

Belete also called for strengthened research capabilities to support informed decision-making despite the challenging environment for research in terms of budget limitations, lack of institutional support and among others in Ethiopia.

However, the minister believes the parliament can play a vital role in addressing many of these challenges.

He also confirmed that the parliament has been effective in its legislative and oversight functions regarding the laws about innovation and technology.

The parliament's commitment towards ensuring the rule of law, public and national interests, and embracing the digital age enables it to play effective role in the country's development.