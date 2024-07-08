Sudan: Health Minister Briefed On Elevate Organization Programs in Health Sector

Port Sudan — Acting Federal Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Muhammad Ibrahim met on Monday at his office in Port Sudan quarantine, with the head of the Elevate Organization for Community Development, Edwar Dor, and his accompanying delegation.

The Minister was briefed on the organization's action program in the recent period, particularly the programs related to the health sector, before and after the war, in addition to deliberation on plans to finance projects for the year 2024-2025.

The Minister appreciated the role of civil society organizations in supporting the Ministry's programs and providing support and efforts to fill the gaps, calling for more interventions, as the health sector in Sudan was targeted by the terrorist insurgent Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militias, as a result of which many health institutions were damaged, referring the emergence of some epidemics, which the Ministry and its partners were able to confront, thanking the organization for its field presence.

For his part, the Head of the Elevate Organization for Community Development, Edwar Dor, said that the organization works on the humanitarian side by focusing on the affected areas, particularly cases resulting from disasters and wars, explaining their roles in the health sector during the previous period, pointing to the beginning of the organization's work in the northern state after the war, and committed to providing support for several projects, pointing out to the importance of coordination with the Federal Ministry of Health.