Uganda: Police Announce Massive Operation Targeting Boda Bodas, Other Motorists

8 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Police have announced the start of a massive operation targeting mostly motorcycles and other motorists on the road.

According to traffic police spokesperson, Michael Kananura, the operation will be carried all over the country.

"The operation will target all those without driving licences , those with expired licences and those driving out of class. Boda boda riders without crash helmets, reflective jackets and those who violate rules of one way," Kananura said.

The traffic police spokesperson said the operation will also target those driving under the influence of alcohol , especially at night .

The development comes on the development on an ongoing crackdown on errant drivers on the road who have sirens, flood lights and roof lights on their vehicles illegally.

The crackdown done jointly with the military is also targeting mostly government vehicles, especially those belonging to State House and the army that violate traffic regulations.

A number of vehicles, including those belonging to ministers and other bigwigs have been impounded during the crackdown aimed at bringing sanity on the road.

Members of the public have welcomed these joint operations.

Speaking on Monday, the traffic police spokesperson said this operation done jointly with the military will continue until there is sanity on Ugandan roads.

