Tunis, July 8 — A call for applications for an artistic residency focused on the development of short film projects was launched by the Tunisian Federation of Film Societies (FTCC) as part of the fifth edition of Regards de Femmes, the first festival dedicated to women directors (October 12-16 in Hammamet).

This residency is open to women directors in the Arab world, FTCC said.

The festival, launched in 2017, celebrates women's filmmaking.