Rwanda: Monday's Campaign Trail - Where Will the Candidates Be?

Campaigns for the upcoming general elections continue on Monday, July 8, as the countdown to the election day on July 15 accelerates.

The ruling RPF-Inkotanyi party and its candidate Paul Kagame take a rest on Monday, having undertaken very vigorous rallies over the weekend in Bugesera, Kayonza and Nyagatare districts. During Kagame's latest rally in Kayonza, he reminded supporters that Rwandans should no longer worry about making it to another day, as was the case when most people had been exiled in neighbouring countries.

Independent presidential candidate Phillippe Mpayimana will campaign in Rulindo and Gakenke, while Democratic Green Party's Frank Habineza heads to Bugesera and Kicukiro Districts in the morning and afternoon, respectively.

Habineza's last rallies were in Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru districts, on July 7, where he promised changes in the expropriation process, assuring citizens that if elected, the party has plans to reform the manner in which expropriation fees are handled.

"There is still an issue of not receiving expropriation fees timely, along with receiving amounts that do not reflect current market prices. People might get a valuation, for instance, three years before receiving the actual payment according to market rates," he said.

On Monday, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will be in Gicumbi District, while Ideal Democratic Party (PDI) will take a day of rest.

Political parties and independent candidates in different categories on June 22 started a three-week campaign trail as Rwanda gears up for presidential and parliamentary elections set for July 14-15.

The campaigns end on July 13, one day before Rwandans in the diaspora vote the Head of State and 53 Members of Parliament elected from candidates proposed by political organisations and independent candidates.