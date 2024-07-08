Malawi: Businessperson Cha Cha Bags Second Award This Year - Awarded Malawi's Most Inspiring Female Business Leader

Renowned businessperson and philanthropist Chawezi Banda, mostly known as Cha Cha, has been honoured for the second time this year, this time, at the 2024 Consumer Choice Award Malawi in Lilongwe on Sunday, she has been awarded as the most inspiring female business leader in the country.

The award comes barely months after the National Product Magazine recognised her with a Good Samaritan Award on 18th May 2024 at an event held in Lilongwe as well.

Responding the gesture on Sunday, Cha Cha said she is very excited that she made it because she did not see it coming.

"I thank God for making it possible. I also thank all the people who voted for me. I wish all of us were winners because looking at those who were nominated as well, they are also inspiring. However, because the position needed one person and it happened to be me, I am excited," she said.

Cha Cha also took time to share a word of advise to business leaders in the country.

"I would advice business ladies to believe in themselves. There are always tough moments in business that needs endurance to survive. There are ups and downs but make sure you don't loose focus. I have fought a lot of business battles, but I never gave up that is why I am here today," she said.

She added that her motto is: "If you are tired, learn to rest not to quit."

Cha Cha is a business lady and also a philanthropist. Among others she runs Cha Cha Fashions specialising in both men and women trending cloths and she also Cha Cha Care Homes. Both of these are in Malawi and USA.