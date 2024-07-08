Somalia: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Visits Eritrea for Bilateral Talks

Asmara — In a significant diplomatic move, the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, arrived in Asmara, the capital of Eritrea, for a working visit at midday today.

The Somali President and his delegation were warmly welcomed by President Isaias Afwerki upon their arrival at Asmara International Airport.

The visit comes at a crucial time for both nations, as they seek to strengthen their bilateral ties and address issues of mutual importance. The two Presidents are scheduled to hold discussions at a Summit later this evening, focusing on enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

President Mohamud's visit to Eritrea is his sixth in just two years, highlighting the importance of the relationship between the two countries. The visit is expected to further cement the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Somalia and Eritrea.

The discussions between the two leaders are likely to cover a wide range of topics, including security, trade, and regional integration. Both countries have been working towards fostering peace and stability in the Horn of Africa region, and this visit is seen as a significant step in that direction.

The warm welcome extended to President Mohamud by President Afwerki is a testament to the strong ties between the two nations. As the two leaders engage in talks, the international community will be watching closely, hoping for positive outcomes that will benefit not only Somalia and Eritrea but also the entire region.

As the day progresses, more details about the discussions and outcomes of the Summit are expected to emerge.

For now, the visit of President Mohamud to Eritrea is seen as a positive development in the ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation and strengthen ties between the two countries.