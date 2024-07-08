Mozambique: Mob Attacks Police Station for Alleged Release of Murderer in Moatize

Maputo — A crowd in Caphiridzange locality, in Moatize district, in the central Mozambican province of Tete, have attacked and vandalized the local police station for the alleged release of a criminal involved in murder.

The crowd, according to Radio Mozambique, went on the rampage after the alleged criminal was released by the police "in dubious way.'

As a result of the release, the mob destroyed one of the walls of the police station. No fatalities were recorded.

The administrator of Moatize district, Eugénio Muchanga, has rejected the mob unrest, claiming that the Police is working to clarify the case.

"The accused has already been arrested and sentenced by the courts', said Muchanga. "He served his sentence and was then released, but the crowd did not accept this'.

"Local residents accuse him of murder, but these allegations are false', the district administrator added. "Justice must not be taken into one's own hands'.