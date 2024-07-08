Sudan: Hospital Shelled in Renewed North Darfur Clashes

El Fasher / El Obeid — Reports indicate that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) bombed the Saudi Hospital, causing partial destruction to the facility in North Darfur's capital of El Fasher yesterday. According to sources in the area, the artillery attack fortunately resulted in no injuries.

Clashes also erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF south of El Fasher yesterday evening. The SAF responded by targeting clusters of RSF fighters positioned to the north and east of the city with warplanes.

"The continuous bombing of the city by the RSF has led to the death and injury of hundreds of civilians, and has displaced thousands," a resident of El Fasher told Radio Dabanga.

She went on to add that the security authorities in El Fasher have banned the use of Starlink, confiscating devices from providers which enabled people to communicate with their families and receive money transfers from abroad.

The resident condemned the move, calling it an "infringement on rights and a deprivation of essential communication".

Last week, the RSF bombed Jebel Marra Hospital located in North Darfur's El Fasher's Grand Market. According to sources, the northern section of the hospital's third floor was destroyed, though medical equipment remained largely undamaged.

Médecins Sans Frontières called on the warring parties to protect civilians and hospitals and to provide safe access to the area to ensure that they can continue to offer assistance.

North Kordofan

Further reports from witnesses indicate that the SAF and RSF exchanged fire in the Jebel Kordofan area, approximately 10km from central El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, yesterday. By approximately 10 in the morning, the clashes had subsided, allowing life in the city to return to normal and shops in the Grand El Obeid market to resume activity.

In related developments, a merchant from El Obeid told Radio Dabanga that corn prices have increased significantly in price, attributing the surge to organised looting by groups loyal to the RSF at the city's entrances. The price of millet flour has also soared to SDG320,000.

El Obeid is also grappling with severe disruptions in electricity supply, facing daily power outages. The city is also experiencing a scarcity of drinking water, with the price of a barrel of water escalating to SDG5,000.