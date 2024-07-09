Sudan: Attorney General Meets UN Designated Expert On Human Rights in Sudan

Port Sudan — The Caretaker Attorney General and Chairman of the National Committee for War Crimes and Violations of the Rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia Yassir Bashir Al -Bukhari received, at his office Monday, the United Nations designated expert on the human rights situation in Sudan, Dr. Radhouane Nouicer.

The meeting touched on the humanitarian situation in Sudan and the role of the Attorney General in the application of human rights rules and the protection of civilians in accordance with the rules of international humanitarian law.

The UN expert on human rights situation in Sudan praised the report of the National Committee on War Crimes and the Violations of the terrorist insurgent Rapid Support Forces submitted by the Attorney General before the Human Rights Council recently.

The meeting emphasized the enforcement of the principle of accountability.

The Attorney General stressed the independence of the Public Prosecution from the executive organs and its engagement in all forms of violations, in what it receives of lawsuits.

The United Nations designated expert on Human Rights situation in Sudan announced the readiness of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to provide legal aid and raise capabilities to employees of the Public Prosecution and law enforcement organs.

The UN expert said, in a statement to SUNA, that the meeting was transparent and positive about the human rights situation in Sudan, the role of the judiciary, justice, and the public prosecutio.

The meeting also touched on the necessity of protecting civilians in cases of armed conflict, noting that the armed conflict internationally has rules and laws that must be respected.

He added that the meeting touched on the authorities' dealings with the civil society representatives in lawyers, journalists and employees of civil society organizations.

Dr. Radhouane Nouicer said Sudan is an active member in human rights representating in the UN Human Rights Council, adding that the report submitted on the violations and crimes of the terrorist insurgent Rapid Support Forces militia was a useful report, stressing the necessity of applying principle of accountability, saying that the armed forces are a regular army and is committed to the law. BH/BH