Kenya: High Court Suspends Ruto's Taskforce On Public Debt Audit

8 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The High Court has suspended the Presidential Taskforce on the forensic audit of public debt pending the determination of the petition.

Justice Mugambi barred members appointed to the task force from discharging any function pending the hearing and determination of the petition.

The case will be mentioned on July 23.

President William Ruto had on July 5, 2024, named Nancy Onyango to lead the team which he mandated to audit the accounts of the national and county governments, all courts, every commission and independent office established by the Constitution, the National Assembly, the Senate, and the county assemblies and the accounts of political parties funded by public funds.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo who was among those named as members of the taskforce rejected the appointment and termed the move by the President as unconstitutional.

