Libya: Technical Assistance and Capacity-Building to Improve Human Rights in Libya

8 July 2024
Amnesty International (London)

In March 2023, the Human Rights Council regrettably decided to end the mandate of the Independent Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) on Libya and instead adopt a capacity-building resolution with no investigative and monitoring component.

Since then, state security forces, militias, and armed groups have continued to commit a wide array of crimes under international law and other serious human rights violations, with near complete impunity.

As evidenced by the Libyan authorities' shortcomings in adequately investigating the causes and circumstances surrounding the devastating loss of life and destruction caused by Storm Daniel in September 2023, there is a critical need for an independent, international investigative mechanism.

