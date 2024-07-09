Chad: CERF Grants $15 Million to Chad for Underfunded Emergencies

The Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has granted Chad a US$15 million allocation to support its response to under-funded emergencies within the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

Aimed at tackling the most critical humanitarian needs in Chad, the Plan sought to raise $920.6 million USD to support 4.4 million of the country's most vulnerable people. However, it received less than 44% of the required funding. This shortfall has left over a million people in desperate need of aid.

This limited allocation prioritizes the needs of 2.9 million people in the 29 departments hardest hit by the ongoing food and nutrition crisis in Chad. These departments are located in the provinces of Salamat, Ouaddaï, Sila, Ennedi East and Lac.

Today's CERF allocation aims to respond to the government's February 2024 declaration of a food and nutrition emergency in Chad, which prompted a call for assistance from technical and financial partners. Beyond food and nutrition, the funding will also address needs in terms of health, water, hygiene and sanitation, protection and other critical sectors.

In response to the growing food insecurity crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) will receive $5 million to provide immediate relief through unconditional emergency food assistance. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) will leverage a $2 million allocation from the fund to bolster agricultural production and strengthen livelihoods for farmers in affected regions. Meanwhile, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) will devote $5 million to tackle both nutritional needs and sanitation challenges. This will involve purchasing nutritional inputs, treating severe acute malnutrition, building and rehabilitating water points and promoting hygiene practices among vulnerable populations. Focusing on healthcare and malnutrition, the World Health Organisation (WHO) will receive $2 million to strengthen healthcare provision and manage cases of acute malnutrition. Finally, the remaining $1 million will go to the Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) to ensure aid reaches those most affected by the crisis and continue facilitating access to people in need of assistance.

"This allocation is a relief at a time when the lack of resources is forcing humanitarian organizations to make difficult choices to ensure that those most in need of aid can receive the essentials," said François Batalingaya, the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Chad.

This allocation, while welcome, is merely a stopgap measure in a worsening crisis. Without a more robust humanitarian response, the situation risks spiraling further. Limited resources threaten to erode community resilience and endanger millions of children, women and men.

Lack of funding is the primary obstacle. Without a significant increase in donations, needs are likely to escalate throughout the year. Chad, at the epicenter of the Sahel, currently faces one of the world'sfastest-growinghumanitariancrises. Donorsareurgedtotakenoteofthisurgentsituation and consider contributing to the response.

Note to editors: Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2006, the CERF is a humanitarian funding mechanism managed by OCHA, which enables a more rapid and effective response to the vital needs of populations affected by natural disasters, armed conflict or under-funded crises.