Southern Africa: Tanzanian MP Elected Vice-Chair SADC-PF

Korogwe Urban Member of Parliament, Dr. Alfred Kimea has been elected Vice-Chairman of the Finance, Trade, Industry, and Investment Committee for the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF).

The election took place during the 55th SADC-PF Assembly in Luanda, Angola.

Dr. Kimea will hold this position from 2024 to 2026. His election highlights his experience in finance and economic development, important sectors for the SADC region.

A step forward in enhancing Tanzania's influence within the regional bloc and supporting SADC's economic integration efforts.

The Finance, Trade, Industry, and Investment Committee develops policies to drive economic growth and development across member countries. Dr. Kimea's leadership is anticipated to address the financial and economic challenges faced by the region.

Dr. Kimea is expected to focus on promoting intra-regional trade, improving industrial capacity, and attracting investment to the SADC region. His strategic vision includes advocating for policies that enhance economic resilience, promote sustainable development, and create job opportunities.

In Tanzania, Dr. Kimea's election is viewed as a significant milestone for the country's representation in regional affairs. It underscores Tanzania's active participation and leadership within the SADC framework.