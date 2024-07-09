Southern Africa: Tanzanian MP Elected Vice-Chair SADC-PF

8 July 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Leyla Marey

Korogwe Urban Member of Parliament, Dr. Alfred Kimea has been elected Vice-Chairman of the Finance, Trade, Industry, and Investment Committee for the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF).

The election took place during the 55th SADC-PF Assembly in Luanda, Angola.

Dr. Kimea will hold this position from 2024 to 2026. His election highlights his experience in finance and economic development, important sectors for the SADC region.

A step forward in enhancing Tanzania's influence within the regional bloc and supporting SADC's economic integration efforts.

Also Read: Tanzania assures UN of environmental rights protection

The Finance, Trade, Industry, and Investment Committee develops policies to drive economic growth and development across member countries. Dr. Kimea's leadership is anticipated to address the financial and economic challenges faced by the region.

Dr. Kimea is expected to focus on promoting intra-regional trade, improving industrial capacity, and attracting investment to the SADC region. His strategic vision includes advocating for policies that enhance economic resilience, promote sustainable development, and create job opportunities.

In Tanzania, Dr. Kimea's election is viewed as a significant milestone for the country's representation in regional affairs. It underscores Tanzania's active participation and leadership within the SADC framework.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.