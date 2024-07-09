Namibia: Mbumba Wants Drought Relief Distributed Fairly

President Nangolo Mbumba has urged village headmen, pastors and regional councillors to ensure drought relief is distributed fairly and transparently.

Mbumba said this when he addressed the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (Elcin) Etumo Festival held at Omandongo village in the Oshikoto region on Saturday.

"Due to the drought affecting the country, any food aid from the government should be distributed fairly and peacefully," Mbumba said.

The president urged village headmen and senior traditional councillors to ensure that food distribution is carried out transparently and according to procedures.

He warns those responsible for distribution to not take advantage of their positions.

Mbumba's call comes after media reports that some officials and regional councillors steal and sell drought relief.

In May this year, executive director in the prime minister's office, I-Ben Nashandi, said the government registered over 331 000 households for drought relief and budgeted N$825 million for the programme.

However, he said this is only sufficient to assist the initial estimation of 172 200 food-insecure households identified in 2023.

Mbumba reminded eligible voters about the ongoing voter registration and encouraged people to register.

The registration started at the beginning of last month and will end on 1 August.

"If you don't register now, don't blame others that they don't like your village. Please, register now so you have the right to part take in this year's national elections," Mbumba said.

He said those who fought for independence faced hardships.

"You have an independent country, you have church, you have God. You did not get those things on your own," he said.

"Why are you unable to register to vote? Some of the excuses create the impression that until now we have not accepted that we are Namibians because in an independent country we need to work together," Mbumba said.

He said some people blame others saying they elected the wrong people into positions.

"Where were you when people elected the wrong person?" Mbumba said.

During the event, Mbumba remembered and honoured the legacies of missionaries who arrived in Namibia 154 years ago.

According to Mbumba, missionaries transformed society positively and contributed to the teachings of social justice and equality among mankind, inspiring many Namibians to pursue the cause of their freedom.

Mbumba said the 154th Elcin Etumo Festival provides Namibians an opportunity to come together as Christians, reflect and reinforce values and fellowship.

"As we celebrate the Elcin Etumo Festival, may we be inspired to continue the noble mission of service and sacrifice to our fellow human beings with fervour and dedication, as we witnessed from the pioneering missionaries in Namibia," he said.

Mbumba also highlighted that despite challenges faced by the missionaries upon their arrival in Namibia, they persisted and laid the foundation for the establishment of a strong Elcin Church.

"They introduced the first methods of modern medicine, built clinics, hospitals and schools, and introduced vocational training to the northern rural areas, which were denied these lifesaving basic amenities.

"Most importantly, their teachings on social justice and equality among mankind inspired many Namibians to join the struggle for Namibia's freedom. Many of our liberation struggle leaders are products of missionary or church schools," he said.

Regarding the struggle for independence, Mbumba said Christianity and the work of the Christian church played a pivotal role in the Namibian people's fight against apartheid colonialism.

He said the principles of service and sacrifice, which are crucial in the Christian faith, similarly played a significant role in the struggle for independence.