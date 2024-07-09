East Africa: It's Not Too Late for EAC to Reclaim Process to Pacify DR Congo

opinion

The recent retreat by East African Community (EAC) ministers has reignited a crucial discussion: the role of the regional bloc in tackling the persistent insecurity plaguing eastern DR Congo. The ministers' renewed commitment to a regional solution offers a glimmer of hope, but the time for action is now.

For far too long, the eastern DR Congo has endured a brutal conflict, leaving countless lives shattered and regional stability threatened. While international attention has wavered, the EAC, with five of its eight members sharing a border with DR Congo, cannot afford to be a bystander.

ALSO READ EAC meet in Zanzibar reiterates importance of political process to end DR Congo crisis

The retreat's emphasis on a regional solution is the only viable path forward. Far-flung countries, with limited understanding of the conflict's intricate web of historical grievances and ethnic tensions, cannot offer a sustainable solution.

The EAC, on the other hand, possesses a unique advantage. It shares a history, cultural ties, and geographical proximity with the DR Congo. This regional understanding is vital for crafting a nuanced approach that addresses the root causes of the conflict, not just its symptoms.

ALSO READ: Ministers Nduhungirehe, Kabarebe attend EAC retreat on regional security

Abdicating responsibility and leaving the burden to external actors is not just a dereliction of duty, it is a recipe for continued instability, to the detriment of the entire region. The EAC has the potential to be a powerful force for peace. It can leverage its collective political will, economic influence, and diplomatic expertise to mediate between warring factions and foster lasting reconciliation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda East Africa Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This renewed commitment must translate into concrete action. The EAC needs a robust plan with clear objectives, timelines, and a commitment to resource mobilisation.

ALSO READ: Luanda summit calls for FDLR disarmament, M23 withdrawal

Facilitating dialogue between stakeholders, and supporting the DR Congo government's efforts towards disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration are all crucial steps.

The people of eastern Congo deserve a chance to rebuild their lives. The EAC has the power to usher in a new era of peace and stability. The time for deliberation has passed. The region, and the people of the DR Congo, demand decisive action. Let the EAC retreat be the turning point, not just another well-meaning conversation.

However, it goes without saying that the entire process depends on the goodwill of the Kinshasa regime, without which, it will only remain mere resolutions on paper, like those before.