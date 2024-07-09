South Africa: Drake Jumps into Uncle Waffles' Comments, Says He'll be at her Toronto Show

Amapiano star Uncle Waffles will be proudly flying the South African flag at her headline show in Canada in August.

Taking to her social media accounts, the record producer proudly announced: "TORONTOOOOOOOO! For the first time! We have a date! We love Waffles Headline Show on 1st August."

The post was accompanied by artwork similar to the font Canadian rapper superstar Drake uses in his promotional material.

Having fun with hair and makeup, the Tanzania muso paid homage to the rap OG and dressed up in a hockey T-shirt, sporting grills, hair clips and a beard.

In a follow-up post, Waffles shared a BTS video of how her team put her look together, including a photoshoot.

Fans commended the record producer for pulling off her Drake-inspired looks and gave her the moniker Uncle Drizzy.

The God's Plan rapper soon caught a whiff of Waffles' Toronto tour and her promotional artwork and jumped into her comments on Instagram, saying: "I'll be there."

Rumours soon started spreading like wildfire with X users convinced the two were dating and that a possible collaboration was in the works.

The Swati-born DJ is winning at life. She recently attended Paris Fashion Week as a guest of Louis Vuitton. While in the City of Lights, Waffles met up with the fashion house's creative director Pharrell Williams.

On her rise to success, Waffles told CNN during an interview: "It still feels very unreal, like this to me is not happening really, you know?"

Leveraging the power of social media, the 23-year-old is now one of the most sought-after artists in the world.