South Africa: Computicket Confirms Adele Presents: Coming to Africa Concert is A Scam

9 July 2024
Fame Frenzy (Cape Town)

Adele fans are crushed following an announcement on the Computicket website that the British songstress would be coming to South Africa on tour. Alas, it wasn't meant to be.

Moments after the Adele Presents: Coming to Africa concert was listed as an event on the ticketing service provider's website, fans were dumbstruck at the cost. For only R89, music lovers would get to see the Rolling In The Deep star performing live in concert.

The ticket price set off alarm bells and Computicket was forced to set the record straight. While speaking to The Citizen, the company said it had removed the event listing from its website and started the process of refunding fans.

"As such it has been suspended and removed from sale pending clarification from the promoter. Refunds for all patrons who purchased tickets have already commenced," Computicket told the publication.

Adele is currently hosting her Las Vegas residency. According to SeatGeek, a ticket to her show can average around $2,350 (about R42,000). And that's just for a floor seat. However, the website did say prices may vary by date and seat location.

The queen of love songs prefers intimate shows and often brings fans onto stage. In one show, a couple did a gender reveal, while a little girl was treated to an impromptu duet and they sang When We Were Young together.

Adele also has a knack for bringing some comic relief to her concerts. "Adele may be a singing phenomenon, but she has the wisecracking audience repartee of past Vegas greats such as Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin," said a review on USA Today.

Tickets to her shows are hard to come by. The next round of her Las Vegas shows is scheduled for October and November this year.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Fame Frenzy. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.