South Africa: Computicket Confirms Adele Presents: Coming to Africa Concert is A Scam

Adele fans are crushed following an announcement on the Computicket website that the British songstress would be coming to South Africa on tour. Alas, it wasn't meant to be.

Moments after the Adele Presents: Coming to Africa concert was listed as an event on the ticketing service provider's website, fans were dumbstruck at the cost. For only R89, music lovers would get to see the Rolling In The Deep star performing live in concert.

The ticket price set off alarm bells and Computicket was forced to set the record straight. While speaking to The Citizen, the company said it had removed the event listing from its website and started the process of refunding fans.

"As such it has been suspended and removed from sale pending clarification from the promoter. Refunds for all patrons who purchased tickets have already commenced," Computicket told the publication.

Adele is currently hosting her Las Vegas residency. According to SeatGeek, a ticket to her show can average around $2,350 (about R42,000). And that's just for a floor seat. However, the website did say prices may vary by date and seat location.

The queen of love songs prefers intimate shows and often brings fans onto stage. In one show, a couple did a gender reveal, while a little girl was treated to an impromptu duet and they sang When We Were Young together.

Adele also has a knack for bringing some comic relief to her concerts. "Adele may be a singing phenomenon, but she has the wisecracking audience repartee of past Vegas greats such as Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin," said a review on USA Today.

Tickets to her shows are hard to come by. The next round of her Las Vegas shows is scheduled for October and November this year.