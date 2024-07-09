Zimbabwe: Low Water Levels At Kariba Dam Threaten Power Generation

8 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)

WITH the continuous decrease in water levels at Kariba Dam, the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) is monitoring the use of the remaining water for power generation until the next rainy season.

Lake Kariba water levels are decreasing due to low inflow and reception of below-normal rainfall received in the 2023/24 season.

The ZRA said the usable live storage for power generation as of 5 June 2024 was at 477.34m, compared to 479.67m during the same period last year.

Water levels have since gone lower.

The dam was designed to operate between levels of 475.50m and 488.50m for hydropower generation for Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The 475.50m is the Minimum Operating Level (MOL) and is where the inlet valves are located. Beyond that level, no water flows in for power generation.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.