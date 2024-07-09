Zimbabwe: Hepatitis B Vaccine for New-Born Babies

Zimbabwe is set to introduce a universal Hepatitis B vaccine for new-born babies to prevent the transmission of the viral infection from mothers to their babies.

This comes as the Global Alliance for Vaccine Initiative (GAVI) has opened a window for countries seeking to introduce this vaccine to apply for funding.

Addressing members of the national EMTCT validation committee last week, Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Douglas Mombeshora said the introduction of the vaccine is a step towards the triple elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, Syphilis, and Hepatitis B.

"The introduction of Hepatitis B birth dose vaccine is a priority for the country as this is a critical prevention intervention that will result in the attainment of the validation targets set out by WHO," he said.

Hepatitis B is an infection of the liver caused by the Hepatitis B virus, and it puts people at high risk of death from liver cirrhosis and cancer.

It is a major global health problem affecting more than 254 million people worldwide, with nearly 1,2 million new infections being reported every year in Sub-Saharan Africa.

"Hepatitis B surface antigen test kits are already in the country, and capacity building of our frontline health care staff is progressing well. Health care workers from high volume facilities in the southern region of the country, including Bulawayo Province, have already been trained and are offering testing for Hepatitis B virus," said Dr Mombeshora.

World Health Organisation HQ Viral Hepatitis team lead Dr Fumi Lesu said Zimbabwe has many opportunities to enhance the elimination of Hepatitis B.

"Some opportunities identified in Zimbabwe include the availability of health policies like the PMTCT programme. The country also has strong delivery platforms," she said.