Zimbabwe: Whistle-Blowers Play Key Role in Uncovering Corruption

Whistle-blowers play a key role in identifying and uncovering corruption, fraud, waste, abuse and other illegal activities that are often hidden from public view, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson, Mr Michael Reza has said.

In an interview, Mr Reza said through collaboration with various stakeholders, they have successfully lobbied for the promulgation of whistle-blower legislation.

He said in the year 2022, Cabinet approved the principles of the Whistle-blower and Witness Protection Bill.

"I am pleased to advise you that as a country we are making progress," Mr Reza said.

He said other bills have been drafted to strengthen the fight against corruption, among them the Anti-Corruption Bill and the Public Disclosure Bill.

Mr Reza said they are certain that all the Bills will be finalised by the current Parliament.

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all our stakeholders, partners and the public for the unwavering support," he said.

"Our achievements are a testament of what we can accomplish when we work together towards a common goal. Let us continue to unite in our efforts to create a corruption-free Zimbabwe."