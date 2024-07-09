Zimbabwe: Music Instructor Chakanyuka Promotes Anti-Drug Abuse in Schools

Arts ReporterA music teacher at Nattie Junior School in Borrowdale, Harare, has released a single titled "Siyai Zvinodhaka - Stop Drug and Substance Abuse."

Emmanuel Chakanyuka, who leads The Sermon Vibes, said young learners put a lot of faith in their teachers, hence his decision to step in."I have released this single mainly targeting children who believe in their teachers," he said.

"Following the inclusion of anti-drug abuse in the new curriculum, I have decided to sing about the subject so that our kids get to understand the subject better. We are going to release its visuals soon to ensure that we spread the message as much as possible," said Chakanyuka.

The single was recorded at Eastside Studios and has been uploaded online.Chakanyuka worked on the single for a month.