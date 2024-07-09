Rwanda: Comment On the Migration and Economic Development Partnership

Kigali — Rwanda takes note of the intention of the UK Government to terminate the Migration and Economic Development Partnership Agreement, as provided for under the terms of the Treaty passed by both our Parliaments.

This partnership was initiated by the Government of the UK in order to address the crisis of irregular migration affecting the UK -- a problem of the UK, not Rwanda.

Rwanda has fully upheld its side of the agreement, including with regard to finances, and remains committed to finding solutions to the global migration crisis, including providing safety, dignity and opportunity to refugees and migrants who come to our country.