Zimbabwe: Over 200 Chiredzi Families Benefit From Wildlife Project

Over 200 families in Chiredzi West are benefitting from wildlife conservancy operations at Nyangambe where proceeds from safari hunting operations are powering development in their area. Nyangambe Conservancy is part of Save Valley Conservancy, which is one of the biggest wildlife habitats in Zimbabwe.

Established in 2006, Nyangambe Community Conservancy has managed to come up with initiatives to ensure communities accrue benefits from wildlife through setting up a tourism hub. The Nyangambe community has managed to build Nyangambe Primary and Secondary Schools from wildlife conservancy operations. One of the beneficiaries, Mr Fanuel Matope of Ward 23 in Chiredzi West said the Nyangambe Community Conservancy initiative is creating jobs for the youths in his area while also boosting disposable income for households through proceeds from hunting quotas.

Mr. Clive Stockhill of Save Valley Conservancy said operators in his area want the Nyangambe community initiative to succeed as it is a classic example of how communities can benefit fromwildlife.

Chiredzi Rural District Council chair, Mr Ailess Baloyi says the Nyangambe Conservancy community project is a step in the right direction as it stems human-wildlife conflict and also ensures socio-economic development in line with Vision 2030.