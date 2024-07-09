South Africa: Winter Wallop - Barrage of Fronts Bring Cold, Wet, Snowy Conditions On Heels of Storm Havoc

analysis

Icy temperatures and disruptive weather have caused havoc in parts of the country, with some areas experiencing snow and damaging winds, while others are mopping up ahead of another storm preparing to make landfall on Tuesday.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min A series of cold fronts is still on track to bring a week of cold and wet conditions, said Anton Bredell, the Western Cape MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development.

Mop-up operations and damage assessments have begun in parts of the Western Cape after a series of cold fronts caused damage to infrastructure, frigid temperatures and road closures.

"Today will see the coldest daytime temperatures, and the next cold front with rain is expected to arrive on Tuesday. Between 10mm and 20mm of rain is expected over the western parts, and between 40mm and 60mm can be expected over the southern western mountains," said Bredell.

Last week, Daily Maverick reported on a storm that caused localised flooding of homes. Over the weekend, damaging winds caused havoc in parts of the province.

Snow warnings were also issued for Western Cape towns including Stellenbosch, Worcester, Paarl, Ceres and Clanwilliam between Sunday and Monday. Northern Cape towns such as Sutherland and Calvinia were affected by snow too.

There have also been warnings for storm surges in areas such as Table Bay, Cape Town, Hermanus, Mossel Bay, Stilbaai, Saldanha Bay...