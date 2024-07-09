South Africa: Search for Missing Runner Ends in Tragedy - South African News Briefs - July 09, 2024

Search for Missing Runner Ends in Tragedy

A KwaZulu-Natal marathon runner Ogopoleng Modise who was known for running in sandals was found stabbed to death near La Verna hospital in Ladysmith, reports News24. Modise's family had reported him missing when he failed to return home after going for a run. Concerned friends and family members searched for him well into the night but to no avail. His body was found in a bush near La Verna Hospital in Ladysmith. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Ladysmith police were investigating a murder case.

Woolworths Worker Wins Case Over 'Fake' Sick Notes

A Woolworths employee, Lorain Maseko, who was fired after submitting two 'suspicious medical certificates,' won her case in the Labour Appeal Court in Johannesburg, reports IOL. The court ruled her dismissal was unfair. Initially, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA) found in favor of Maseko, deeming her dismissal substantially unfair. Woolworths unsuccessfully sought to overturn this decision in the Labour Court and subsequently in the Appeal Division of the Labour Court. The case began in June 2018, when Maseko submitted a medical certificate from Dr. Frempong, which prompted a review of her file. Another certificate from Dr. Frempong had been issued in March 2016. When questioned, Maseko claimed the certificates were from different doctors, but her employer was skeptical due to an email warning about suspicious certificates from Dr. Frempong. Following an investigation, Maseko was charged with misconduct for submitting irregular certificates and was dismissed. However, the CCMA found no evidence that Maseko was not genuinely ill during her consultations in March 2016 and June 2018.

