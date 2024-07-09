Zimbabwe: Financial Markets Indaba, CBZ to Woo Diaspora Investments

FINANCIAL Markets Indaba and leading financial services provider, CBZ Holdings are set to attract investment inflows from the United Kingdom diaspora community.

Dubbed the Zimbabwe Business Networking Forum scheduled for July 11, at the Congress Centre, WC1B 3LS, from 6pm to 9pm, the high-level event will explore and highlight investment opportunities across various sectors back home, presenting strategic avenues for capital allocation into different assets classes.

"The Business Networking Forum is designed to bridge connections between the Zimbabwean Diaspora and local stakeholders, fostering an environment conducive to increased investment activities. The UK Diaspora contributes significantly to Zimbabwe's economy, with over US$500 million in annual remittances and direct investments, underscoring their importance as an economic constituency.

"This forum will serve as a critical platform for enhancing these investment flows, ultimately benefiting both investors and the Zimbabwean economy," a communiqué released ahead of the event reads.

CBZ Holdings will also take the opportunity to shed more light on the recently introduced ZIKICash, a new remittance mobile and internet application between the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe that allows the receiver to pay bills or deposit into their nostro accounts without withdrawing hard cash first.

In addition, the bank has launched new Mortgage Finance products aimed at Zimbabweans in the diaspora. This initiative aims to facilitate property ownership for diasporans who have faced challenges securing financing locally due to their distant locations.

Keynote speakers at the event will include Lawrence Nyazema, Group CEO of CBZ Holdings Limited, who will provide a comprehensive overview of the economic landscape and emerging market trends in Zimbabwe. Attendees will also hear from Patience Patongamwoyo, MD and Licensee Estate Agent at Seeff Zimbabwe, on property investment opportunities, and Tendai Muzadzi, Managing Director of Datvest, who will discuss innovative portfolio management strategies, particularly the Northgate Estates Development.

The forum will also feature a networking cocktail and drinks reception with entertainment being provided by renowned musician Gemma Griffiths. This segment of the event will enable participants to establish valuable connections and explore potential collaborations that could drive future growth.

The relaxed and engaging atmosphere of the reception is expected to foster meaningful interactions among attendees, including industry leaders, professionals, and investors.