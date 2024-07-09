Zimbabwe: Business Community Mourns 'Flawless Leader' Sternford Moyo

ZIMBABWE's business community has described the late lawyer and iconic business leader as a rare breed whose departure has left a huge void in several companies and the economy at large.

Born in Mwenezi, Masvingo Province, on May 28, 1956, Moyo died on Friday 5 July 2024, bringing one of Zimbabwe's and Africa's successful business leadership stories to a brutal end.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, former Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president, Busisa Moyo described the late Sternford as an iconic leader for many within the country's corporate world and beyond.

"I knew the late Moyo as someone who was always ready to go that extra mile in everything he did. When I was first appointed to sit on a company board, he was the go-to person who nurtured me in several ways. An excelling lawyer and a man of diverse business leadership skills.

"Sternford sat on several companies' management boards.Our relationship was even much closer because he got his first job as an intern at the United Refineries where I am CEO.His departure is a sad loss to the country's business community and the economy at large," he said.

Former Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), Securico Security Services founder and managing director, Divine Ndhlukula described the late Moyo as a "rare breed" and "flawless leader".

"His departure marks a huge loss. He was an astute leader who sat on several company boards within and beyond Zimbabwe. His integrity is best acknowledged by the fact that throughout his career, not a tiny grain indicating his flaws was ever unearthed.

"We have lost a blameless man who raised the country's flag so high and also had a resounding impact across the globe. His high standards of professionalism were next to none," she said.

The late Moyo served as President of the Law Society of Zimbabwe from 2000-2004, led the Southern African Development Community Lawyers' Association (SADC-LA),co-chaired the Human Rights Institute of the International Bar Association. He was elected as the first President of the International Bar Association of African origin, in January 2021.

Moyo earned the rare honour of being awarded the Freeman of the City of London on 28 September 2022.

He also served on several boards including as chairman of Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Limited, chairman of Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited, chairman of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Delta Beverages and a director of several companies including Alpha Media Holdings Limited and PPC Limited.

He did his primary education at Pambe Primary School in Mwenezi and enrolled at Hope Fountain Mission in Matabeleland North Province for part of his secondary education.

He did A levels at Mzilikazi High School in Bulawayo. Sternford would spend the next four years studying law at the University of Rhodesia, now the University of Zimbabwe [UZ], graduating with distinctions in the Bachelor of Law degree [BL] in 1980, and the Bachelor of Laws degree [LLB] in 1981.