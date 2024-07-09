South Africa: Discontent Grows in South Africa's Steel Industry Over Recently Concluded Pay Rise Offer Agreement

8 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

From 1 July, SA steel and engineering workers received a pay increase of about 7%, which will be followed by a 6% increase in 2025 and another 6% in 2026. However, a trade union and an employer body are unhappy about the agreement.

The already fragile labour relations in SA's steel and engineering industry are being tested further, with a key trade union and employer body not accepting or even endorsing to their members a recently concluded pay rise offer.

The conclusion of the agreement, which runs from 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2027, paved the way for a strike to be avoided over the next three years.

The last time the steel and engineering industry faced a strike was in October 2021, when steelworkers downed tools for nearly three weeks. The strike cost workers R200-million in lost wages as steel companies implemented a "no work, no pay" policy, and cost the industry more than R500-million in lost revenue.

Some trade unions and employer bodies in the sector struck a deal on a new pay rise agreement, which replaced an old one that ended on 30 June. The new agreement was endorsed by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), which speaks for the majority of workers in the industry, with the trade union describing it as "progressive" because workers will walk away with above-inflation pay increases.

From 1 July, workers (especially the lowest-paid with the least skills) have secured a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.