These historic cases now in front of the World Trade Organisation's dispute settlement body are matters of serious concern for South African agriculture. We are the second biggest citrus exporter in the world.

Last week, the South African government took a historic step at the World Trade Organisation (WTO). For the first time, the country has advanced cases in front of the WTO's dispute settlement body (DSB) to the so-called "panel stage". This means panels will have to hear the case and rule on a trade disagreement between South Africa and the European Union within months.

The WTO's DSB is a relatively unknown but hugely important body that upholds the rule of law in international trade. It provides mechanisms through which disputes can be settled, and it ensures the stability necessary for global trade to function smoothly and fairly.

The issues the DSB will have to rule on concern plant health measures imposed by the EU on citrus imported from South Africa. These measures are considered by the EU to be necessary to protect it from two citrus plant health threats: citrus black spot (CBS) and false codling moth (FCM).

South Africa already had a world-class and robust plant health system that ensured only safe, quality fruit was exported. Although measures were introduced on CBS as early as 1992, the additional...