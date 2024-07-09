South Africa: 'Excessive' New EU Regulations Threaten South Africa's Citrus Export Industry - Cases Taken to the World Trade Organisation

8 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Justin Chadwick

These historic cases now in front of the World Trade Organisation's dispute settlement body are matters of serious concern for South African agriculture. We are the second biggest citrus exporter in the world.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min Last week, the South African government took a historic step at the World Trade Organisation (WTO). For the first time, the country has advanced cases in front of the WTO's dispute settlement body (DSB) to the so-called "panel stage". This means panels will have to hear the case and rule on a trade disagreement between South Africa and the European Union within months.

The WTO's DSB is a relatively unknown but hugely important body that upholds the rule of law in international trade. It provides mechanisms through which disputes can be settled, and it ensures the stability necessary for global trade to function smoothly and fairly.

The issues the DSB will have to rule on concern plant health measures imposed by the EU on citrus imported from South Africa. These measures are considered by the EU to be necessary to protect it from two citrus plant health threats: citrus black spot (CBS) and false codling moth (FCM).

South Africa already had a world-class and robust plant health system that ensured only safe, quality fruit was exported. Although measures were introduced on CBS as early as 1992, the additional...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.