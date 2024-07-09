Uganda: Medics, Leaders in Kikuube Demand for Eye Specialist

Medics and leaders in Kikuube District have appealed to government to consider recruiting an eye specialist to as low as a health centre so that they can detect cases and refer where necessary.

This follows increasing eye problems many of whom due to ignorance have resorted to herbs, use of Urine and breast milk for treatment.

Following increasing eye-related illnesses, Itaza Foundation in partnership with Mengo Hospital held a health camp at Bujalya Primary School in Buhimba Sub-county.

"Managing eyes is very easy, but the challenge is ignorance where people hardly care about visiting specialists for eye testing before using certain medicine," Mugerwa said.

"While sensitisation is important, we also appeal to the government to consider allocating each health centre to a level of health center III an eye specialist who can detect and refer of possibly, eyes can not be treated by anyonr."

Stephen Aseera, the Buhaguzi East member of parliament, said the community is still backwar to the extent of some using urine, and breast milk without caring about the impacts.

"You know that some people use urine, and if it's infected the eye dies completely, some lower and use breast milk," said Aseera, who lobbied for the health camp.

"This is all ignorance, we continue seeing a number of people losing site, including children its about sight management."

Aseera said in four medical camps they have so far held, 89 patients have been diagnosed and operated and their sights recovered while those with hardships in reading have been supported with reading and sun glasses.

"I know this may not be the key role of an MP, but it doesn't make sense leading a sick population," he said.

"Always visit health centre for diagnosis before receiving treatment, so is with reading glasses, go get checked so that you are given a service in accordance with tests."

During the same health camp, people who lost legs received treatment as some were supported with artificial legs to aid them in movement.