East Africa: Deteriorating Security in DRC Takes Centre Stage At EAC Retreat

The East African Community (EAC) ministerial meeting concluded on Sunday with a stark focus on the worsening security situation in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), highlighting the human toll of ongoing conflict.

Ministers gathered for a three-day retreat in Zanzibar and expressed deep concern over the deteriorating conditions in Eastern DRC, where conflict has exacerbated humanitarian crises.

"The situation in Eastern DRC has deteriorated and worsened human existence occasioned by the ongoing war," the ministers acknowledged in a joint communique issued at the end of the retreat.

The ministers welcomed a humanitarian truce brokered by the USA and recommended its indefinite extension, underscoring a collective commitment to easing the plight of affected populations.

Central to their discussions was the need for institutionalising peace support operations within the EAC. The ministers unanimously agreed on the urgency of finalising the East African Community Mutual Defence Pact and operationalising the EAC Council of Ministers on Peace and Security.

These steps are seen as crucial for providing timely guidance on peace and security matters across the region.

Addressing interstate relations, the ministers recognised their impact on the integration agenda and encouraged member states to utilise existing frameworks under the EAC Treaty to resolve disputes.

Notably, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo committed to meeting under the Luanda Process framework to address bilateral issues, while Rwanda and Burundi scheduled talks by October 31, 2024, to discuss outstanding concerns affecting their relations.

The ministers also reviewed progress on the implementation of the EAC's four integration pillars, stressing the need for political commitment and goodwill from member states to achieve their goals.

Each pillar--customs union, common market, monetary union, and political federation--remains integral to the EAC's vision of regional integration and economic cooperation.

The stakeholders emphasised the collective responsibility to prioritise peace and security in the region, pledging ongoing efforts to address the humanitarian and security challenges plaguing Eastern DRC and bolstering the EAC's role in fostering regional stability.