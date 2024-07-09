Kenya: Moody's Downgrades Kenya Over Fiscal Strategy Concerns

9 July 2024
Business Day Africa (Nairobi)
By Gerald Andae

Moody's has downgraded Kenya's sovereign rating deeper into junk territory, citing a diminished capacity to implement a fiscal consolidation strategy after the government dropped the Finance Bill 2024, which was intended to raise more revenue.

The downgrade to "Caa1" from "B3" reflects a significant decline in Kenya's ability to implement revenue-based fiscal consolidation, which would have improved debt affordability and placed it on a downward trend.

The credit ratings agency downgraded the country's local- and foreign-currency long-term issuer ratings and foreign-currency senior unsecured debt ratings.

"The government's decision not to pursue planned tax increases and instead rely on expenditure cuts to reduce the fiscal deficit represents a significant policy shift with material implications for Kenya's fiscal trajectory and financing needs," Moody's said.

Last month, Kenyan President William Ruto withdrew planned tax hikes following deadly protests in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

This left the proposed budget with a deficit of over Ksh300 billion. In response, the government has implemented major spending cuts and called for austerity measures to preserve cash.

Moody's stated that while the spending cuts should narrow the fiscal deficit, it will be at a more gradual pace than previously assumed, resulting in Kenya's debt affordability remaining weaker for longer.

Kenya's previous rating of "B3" was based on the government continuing with a fiscal consolidation strategy that included significant revenue-raising measures aimed at narrowing the fiscal deficit, containing the debt burden, and stabilising debt affordability.

Read the original article on Business Day Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Business Day Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.