Rwanda: As Kigali's Mukonya to Be Laid to Rest On Tuesday

9 July 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Deceased AS Kigali defender Jean Paul 'Mukonya' Ahoyikuye will be laid to rest on Tuesday, 15:00 in a somber burial ceremony which will take at Nyamirambo graveyard in Kigali.

The 27-year-old left back died on Saturday afternoon, July 6, at Mageragere playground after he reportedly collided with a goalkeeper during a friendly match and subsequently fell on the ground. He swallowed his tongue during the incident and was unable to recover.

Hundreds of mourners including AS Kigali players and management joined hundreds of mourners to pay tribute to the player.

According to the burial schedule, family members will pick Mukonya's from Nyarugenge Hospital mortuary before saying their last goodbye at his home in Kamabuye at 10:00am. The church ceremony will take place at Charles Lwanga Parish before laying his body at Nyamirambo cemetery.

Mukonya played for teams like SC Kiyovu and AS Kigali at club level. He also played for Rwanda U23.

