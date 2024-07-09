Uganda: Deputy UPDF Land Forces Commander Commissions 52 Housing Units

9 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Billclinton Nuwahereza

The 507 Brigade headquarters of the 5 Infantry Division in the Pader district, 52 housing units were put into service by Major General Francis Takirwa, the Deputy Commander Land Force.

The units consist of a health centre III, housing for other ranks, and the Brigade Commander's residence.

Maj Gen Takirwa thanked the engineering regiment for doing high-quality work and the UPDF leadership for their assistance with the construction projects in the 5 Infantry Division.

The deputy commander of Land Force received assurances from Brig Gen Keith Katungi, the commander of the 5 Infantry Division, that the facilities under contract would be used and maintained appropriately.

Brig Gen Katungi also informed the Deputy Land Force Commander that some of the construction works were funded from savings from the main project, including the Division guest house.

The housing units commissioned are part of the efforts by the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces to address the welfare, especially in providing accommodation for its rank and file.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.