Uganda: Deputy UPDF Land Forces Commander Commissions 52 Housing Units

The 507 Brigade headquarters of the 5 Infantry Division in the Pader district, 52 housing units were put into service by Major General Francis Takirwa, the Deputy Commander Land Force.

The units consist of a health centre III, housing for other ranks, and the Brigade Commander's residence.

Maj Gen Takirwa thanked the engineering regiment for doing high-quality work and the UPDF leadership for their assistance with the construction projects in the 5 Infantry Division.

The deputy commander of Land Force received assurances from Brig Gen Keith Katungi, the commander of the 5 Infantry Division, that the facilities under contract would be used and maintained appropriately.

Brig Gen Katungi also informed the Deputy Land Force Commander that some of the construction works were funded from savings from the main project, including the Division guest house.

The housing units commissioned are part of the efforts by the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces to address the welfare, especially in providing accommodation for its rank and file.