Uganda: Con Men Swarm Hoima Stadium Project

Bugahya legislators Pius Wakabi has cautioned the public to be cautious of falling for people asking for tokens in exchange for jobs in the ongoing Hoima stadium construction project.

The Turkish contractors MS Summa has started site clearing, recruitment of casual labourers, land surveys and soil testing for the stadium in Hoima City.

But with the project has come a swarm of unscrupulous persons laying every trap for unsuspecting members of the public.

Job is the name of their offering and in a country with half the population being youthful or younger, a job offer is appealing.

Four kilometres off Hoima city on the Hoima-Masindi highway is Kyarwiru village in Mparo, is the place that is set to host the multi-purpose stadium.

Following contract signing with government led by Education and Sports minister Janet Museveni on June 7, the contractor has started site clearing, including soil testing, land survey, but also recruiting casual labourers.

MP Pius Wakabi has cautioned the natives to be wary of con men While the representatives of the MS Summa at the site were not able to speak to us, MP Wakabi - whose family donated the first 20 acres of land for the project - said Parliament already passed the 30 percent of the propose budget, which is Shs132 billion.

"While there were a lot of theories with people doubting that the stadium may not be constructed, works you can see have started, and in about two weeks all these activities of bush clearing, soil testing, recruitment of casual labourers, and land survey will be done," Wakabi said.

He said the stadium will boost development in Bunyoro, especially in the hotel and hospitality sector.

"Our children have already started getting jobs, I mean casual, those that have qualification will be given real jobs in the construction project," the MP added.

However, Wakabi cautioned people to be careful not to be duped by unscrupulous persons to pay in exchange for jobs.

He said two weeks ago, an unnamed persons from Kampala started registering people to join private security as stadium guards.

Those who fell for the scam were paying Shs50,000 each.

"When such developments come, crooks take advantage of the situation. Two weeks ago a person came and asked people to pay each Shs50,000 that he was going to take them to Kampala for training as security guards who will guard the stadium," Wakabi said.

The con man reportedly left Hoima Shs50 million richer.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police spokesperson, confirmed the claims, saying they have started investigations into the matter.

"Some people started complaining and some recorded statements, we have started investigations to ascertain how true the incident is," Hakiza said.

The real construction of Hoima stadium will be launched by President Museveni on a date that is yet to be communicated.

The construction of the 20,000-seater Hoima stadium comes ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations that will be co-hosted with Kenya and Tanzania.