Uganda: I Am the Official FDC President - Amuriat

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, party Patrick Oboi Amuriat has denounced party interim leadership claims peddled by the Katonga faction whom he also labeled as political broilers.

While appearing on NBS "Morning breeze" Amuriat affirmed that the organization operates under a unified leadership, rejecting any notion of interim governance.

"There is nothing like interim presidency or leadership, the Katonga faction behaves like a political broiler which runs around picking grasshoppers, they are making fun of themselves because they don't have where they derive their power from," Amuriat said.

Amuriat says the party is undertaking grassroots mobilization to rebuild support from the ground up, often through door-to-door campaigns, town hall meetings, and social media outreach.

FDC finds itself at a crossroads as internal divisions escalate, highlighted by the nationwide mobilization of its two factions, casting doubts on the party's ability to reunify and regain its strength in the future.

Amuriat says that rebuilding the party's strength in the wake of squabbles is something he welcomes only if the Katonga faction apologises and reconciles.

On responding to whether he has anything personal and Dr.Kizza Besigye, Amuriat said he holds no grudge with his old friend and leader Besigye besides individuals who misrepresent him.

"I have nothing personal with him (Besigye), we have met and shaken hands. Only that there are individuals misrepresenting him, I have never said unkind things about him, we have just taken different paths," Amuriat noted.

Amuriat added that one of his biggest political error was unveiling Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago as a party member and leader.

As FDC Najjanankumbi resumes countrywide mobilization on the 20th of July in Kasese, the party's future direction and prospects remain uncertain as it grapples with these internal conflicts.