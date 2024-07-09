Uganda: UPDF Recruits 62 in Sebei As Part of Ongoing Exercise

9 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Billclinton Nuwahereza

As part of the nationwide recruitment drive, UPDF selected 62 candidates in the Sebei Sub area of eastern Uganda.

The head of team seven for the Karamoja and Sebei region, Colonel James Barigye Rukundo, announced that of the candidates who were shortlisted, 22 were hired successfully from Kapchorwa, 22 from Kween district, and 18 from Bukwo, for a total of 62 candidates during the exercise held at the Kapchorwa recruitment centre.

He highlighted that among the shortlisted candidates who turned up, majority of them were disqualified on medical grounds, discrepancies on their academic transcripts and national identity cards among other perimeters.

As he flagged off the successful candidates, the team leader noted that the exercise was fairly conducted, based on merit and the target was achieved.

For having forged documents, seven applicants were detained and are currently being held at the Kapchorwa Police Station for more investigation

The Kapchorwa district chairperson, Evelyn Chebet advised the recruits not to abandon the force after enlisting.

She urged the applicants who were not selected to hold onto hope since there are still plenty of chances for them to take advantage of in the public and private sectors.

Senior district officials from throughout the subregion graced the practice for the entire day.

The group will perform a comparable activity for the district's shortlisted applicants on Tuesday, July 9, at the Sironko district headquarters, and on Wednesday, July 10, at the Bulambuli district headquarters, using the Sironko district headquarters as a hub.

