Zimbabwe: U.S.$238 000 Robbery Suspect in Court

A SUSPECTED armed robber yesterday appeared in court on allegations of teaming up with two accomplices, who are already on remand, to rob the complainant of US$238 000 at gunpoint.

Tedious Mhungira (35) was facing armed robbery charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa, who remanded him in custody to July 18 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

Allegations are that on an unknown date, Mhungira connived with Kennedy Mbundire, Owen Mutera and three others to rob the complainant.

The they drew an unidentified pistol and held the guards on duty hostage to gain entry into the complainant's company, and stole US$238 000 from the offices.

The accused persons shared the cash.

Anesu Chirenje represented the State.